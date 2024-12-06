The great food rescue

The average American throws away $200 of food each month. How can we get more food onto plates and less into landfills? This hour, changing the food system, from the farm to your kitchen.

Guests include food waste expert Dana Gunders, social entrepreneur Jasmine Crowe-Houston, chef and sustainability activist Anthony Myint and behavioral scientist Jiaying Zhao.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone, James Delahoussaye, Harsha Nahata and Fiona Gieran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Matthew Cloutier. Our executive producer is Irene Noguchi. Our audio engineers were Zo VanGinhoven and Jimmy Keeley.

Copyright 2024 NPR