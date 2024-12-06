© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Thin is back in, but did it ever leave us?

By Brittany Luse,
Alexis WilliamsCorey Antonio RoseBarton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroLiam McBainJessica Placzek
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST
Are we moving away from loving our bodies to controlling our bodies?
Getty Images
Are we moving away from loving our bodies to controlling our bodies?

When TikTok user, Slim Kim, posted a video expressing how much she loves 'being skinny,' she set off a wave of internet discourse. What's the line between loving your body and dog-whistling fatphobia? This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by authors Emma Specter and Kate Manne to find out: what's so wrong with loving being skinny?

Then, Brittany takes goes on a field trip to the Anime NYC convention. She and IBAM producer Alexis Williams venture out to find out how generations of Black folks have found comfort, confidence, and fandom in the genre.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Alexis Williams
Corey Antonio Rose
Barton Girdwood
Jasmine Romero
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Jessica Placzek
[Copyright 2024 NPR]