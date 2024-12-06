© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Why the Southwest peach could make a comeback

By Emily Kwong,
Jessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:05 AM EST
Reagan Wytsalucy is a horticulturalist on a mission: Restore the Southwest peach.
Levi Sim
Centuries ago, Southwest tribal nations tended vast orchards of peach trees. Thousands of peaches grew along the part of the Rio Grande river system, stretching into Hopi Tribe territory and Grand Canyon communities.

The peaches are special. They are nutritious and have historically figured heavily into ceremonial practices.

"The Hopi nation begins their spring dances when the peaches start blooming. Even for Navajo, there's sacred prayers given to the peaches during certain times of the year," says Reagan Wytsalucy, a member of the Navajo Nation and assistant professor of agriculture at Utah State University.

Though she heard peach stories from her father, Wytsalucy never saw a tree growing up.

Through an agricultural project in college, she realized the trees were in trouble. "The trees have been dying off in large numbers, and the original caretakers have been passing away," says Wytsalucy.

Wytsalucy is now leading a project to recover this heirloom crop. In the last decade, her team has successfully germinated 300 new peach trees, each propagated by individual seeds. She's also connected with families across the Southwest, who have seeds or information to share about how to care for the trees.

"I just feel blessed to be doing this project. I feel very confident to say that this is my calling," says Wytsalucy.

Preliminary studies have shown that Southwest peaches may be more drought resistant and have a higher pest tolerance than mass-produced peaches. That could be critical to peach production in the future.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Gilly Moon was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Jessica Yung
Jessica (she/her) is a producer for the Short Wave. She got her start in radio as a producer at Gimlet's narrative technology podcast Reply All, working on stories about QAnon, video games, cryptic tweets, and more. For the past two years, she has taught podcast production to high schoolers at Harlem Children's Zone, where she guided her students through making personal pieces about topics like jumping the MTA turnstile and complicated relationships with parents. Before she came to radio, she worked in print media, through various jobs at literary magazines and book publishers.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
