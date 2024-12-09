'Black Doves' is a wry spry spy tale

The new Netflix series Black Doves is a pulpy and stylish British spy show starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. Knightly plays a politician's wife who's been secretly funneling information to a mysterious spy network for years, and Whishaw plays her old partner who's been out of the game. But when Knightley 's character gets targeted, Whishaw's returns to protect her. It's all set in London at Christmastime, so if you like your holiday cheer spiced with British wit and gunplay, Black Doves may be for you.

Copyright 2024 NPR