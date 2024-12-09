© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Black Doves' is a wry spry spy tale

By Glen Weldon,
Roxana HadadiKristen MeinzerHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published December 9, 2024 at 9:13 AM EST
Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves.
Netflix
Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves.

The new Netflix series Black Doves is a pulpy and stylish British spy show starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. Knightly plays a politician's wife who's been secretly funneling information to a mysterious spy network for years, and Whishaw plays her old partner who's been out of the game. But when Knightley 's character gets targeted, Whishaw's returns to protect her. It's all set in London at Christmastime, so if you like your holiday cheer spiced with British wit and gunplay, Black Doves may be for you.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Roxana Hadadi
Kristen Meinzer
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy