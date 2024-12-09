ICYMI: After More Than Five Decades, Syria No Longer Under Authoritarian Rule

On Sunday, Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) made its final march on the Syrian capital of Damascus. The rebels had already claimed the major cities of Aleppo, Hama and Homs.

In a matter of hours and with little violence, Syrian government forces abandoned their posts and HTS claimed victory. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled the country and has been granted asylum in Russia.

After more than five decades, Syria is no longer under the rule of the Assaddynasty. And the region is transformed forever.

But as people rejoice across Syria – what's left is immense uncertainty about the future of the country's government and its place in the region.

We get to the latest and look to the future for both Syria and the Middle East.

