© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Confronting The Shame, Success, And Stigma Of Scams

Published December 10, 2024 at 3:15 PM EST
Messages that Shreya Datta, a tech professional who was a victim of an online scam known as "pig butchering," exchanged with a person who would later turn out to be a scammer are displayed on her phone.
BASTIEN INZAURRALDE
/
AFP via Getty Images
Messages that Shreya Datta, a tech professional who was a victim of an online scam known as "pig butchering," exchanged with a person who would later turn out to be a scammer are displayed on her phone.

$10 billion. That's how much money was taken from Americans in fraud schemes last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Many of those crimes – specifically those involving imposters – often start with a phone call or a text and a made-up claim. Victims can hand over thousands of dollars. And they often feel ashamed about being duped by these criminals.

How do we let go of the stigma around being scammed? And what's being done about the increasingly elaborate ways scammers are stealing people's money?

The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary helps us answer those questions.

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, you can report all instances of fraud here: ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts