Confronting The Shame, Success, And Stigma Of Scams

$10 billion. That's how much money was taken from Americans in fraud schemes last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Many of those crimes – specifically those involving imposters – often start with a phone call or a text and a made-up claim. Victims can hand over thousands of dollars. And they often feel ashamed about being duped by these criminals.

How do we let go of the stigma around being scammed? And what's being done about the increasingly elaborate ways scammers are stealing people's money?

The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary helps us answer those questions.

If you or someone you know may have been the victim of a scam, you can report all instances of fraud here: ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR