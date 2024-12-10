© 2024 WRVO Public Media
What Assad's Fall Means For The World

Published December 10, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST
Celebrations in Tariq Jdide, Beirut after the fall of the regime of Bachar al-Assad. December 08 2024. (Photo by Nael Chahine / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by NAEL CHAHINE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
NAEL CHAHINE
/
Middle East Images/AFP via Getty
Celebrations in Tariq Jdide, Beirut after the fall of the regime of Bachar al-Assad. December 08 2024.

For half a century, one family has brutally ruled Syria. Nearly overnight, that reign ended. Syria is not only a home to millions of people.

It's also a crucial piece in a geopolitical chess game.

Professor Joshua Landis directs the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma. He explains how we got here, and what comes next.


