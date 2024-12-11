© 2024 WRVO Public Media
ICYMI: Unpacking China And Russia's New Cyber Warfare Strategies

Published December 11, 2024 at 9:24 AM EST
A Chinese flag flies outside a residential compound in Beijing.
GREG BAKER
/
AFP via Getty Images
A Chinese flag flies outside a residential compound in Beijing.

Over the past year, the Chinese government has stepped up its cyber operations, focusing not just on espionage or stealing intellectual property, but on hacking to bolster geopolitical goals.

U.S. authorities and institutions are used to digital aggression from the likes of Russia. But are now freshly reconsidering the objectives and capabilities of one of the country's other eastern rivals.

What are these goals and how is China using cyberspace to achieve them? And in light of recent news from Romania, what's Russia now up to?

