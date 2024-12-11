© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The unique needs of young cancer survivors are often overlooked

Published December 11, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST
A 4D CAT scan. The colored area shows where radiation will be used to treat a cancerous tumor.
Ryan McFadden/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle
/
Getty
A 4D CAT scan. The colored area shows where radiation will be used to treat a cancerous tumor.

One of the triumphs of modern medicine is that children diagnosed with cancer today have an 85 percent chance of surviving at least five years.

That is up from a rate of about 50 percent a generation ago.

But survival brings new challenges.

NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports on the unique needs of young people as part of the series, Life After Diagnosis.

