The unique needs of young cancer survivors are often overlooked

One of the triumphs of modern medicine is that children diagnosed with cancer today have an 85 percent chance of surviving at least five years.

That is up from a rate of about 50 percent a generation ago.

But survival brings new challenges.

NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports on the unique needs of young people as part of the series, Life After Diagnosis.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR