The unique needs of young cancer survivors are often overlooked
One of the triumphs of modern medicine is that children diagnosed with cancer today have an 85 percent chance of surviving at least five years.
That is up from a rate of about 50 percent a generation ago.
But survival brings new challenges.
NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports on the unique needs of young people as part of the series, Life After Diagnosis.
