A supermarket beef, a quantum leap, and Christmas trees for cheap
It's the most wonderful time of year, er, week, because it's that time when we look at the most fascinating economic numbers from the news.
On today's Indicators of the Week: A messy grocery store breakup, a quantum leap in subatomic computing and an unexpected change to the Christmas tree market.
Happy holidays!
Related Episodes:
The Efficient Christmas: Why Economists Hate Gifts
We buy a lot of Christmas trees
Can an old law bring down grocery prices?
For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.
Copyright 2024 NPR