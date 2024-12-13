Finding The Forgotten Creators Of The Oxford English Dictionary

There are few books in the world that most people have heard of. There are even fewer so recognizable that are 500,000 words long.

That's right, we're talking about the dictionary.

The Oxford English Dictionary is the longest English variant of its kind in the world. But many of those who made significant contributions to its creation went unknown for years — until now. These included hundreds of women, people without formal educations, and patients in mental institutions.

In other words, the people who helped make the OED were as diverse as the words in it. How did the Oxford English Dictionary come to be? And how has our relationship to the dictionary changed, especially in the age of the internet?

