Pasteurization, Avian Flu, And The Realities Of Drinking Raw Milk

In most grocery stores in the U.S., you can walk down a chilly refrigerated dairy aisle and grab a gallon of milk. There's a good chance that gallon will have label on it that says it's pasteurized.

Pasteurization is the process that rids milk of bacteria. But more people are opting for unpasteurized milk, also known as raw milk. In May, sales of raw milk rose more than 20 percent compared to the year before. That's according to Nielson IQ, a market research firm.

But consuming raw milk comes with significant risks.

In late November, California regulators recalled some raw milk products after detecting bird flu virus. And last week, the USDA ordered testing across the nation's milk supply over bird flu concerns — an issue that began back in March.

Although both the CDC and FDA caution against the consumption of raw milk, the product is being pushed by some right-wing conservatives. One of the most prominent proponents of raw milk is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — President-elect Donald Trump's pick to serve as secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Why are more people drinking raw milk despite the risks? And could we see another pandemic because of it?

