© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse mayor calls high child poverty rate 'unacceptable'

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:11 AM EST
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh talks about the city's child poverty rate during his community briefing.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh talks about the city's child poverty rate during his community briefing.

Recently released data shows the child poverty rate in Syracuse is 45.6 percent, the worst in the country among cities with at least 100,000 people.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said the census estimates, which cover the period from 2019-2023, are something city leaders cannot accept.

“These conditions didn’t happen overnight,” Walsh said. “We have families living in generational poverty, so the seeds that we’re planting and the investments that we’re making are intended to certainly address the conditions today, but will also assist us in the addressing the conditions of tomorrow and for years to come.”

Walsh said for the past seven years, his administration has worked to change the trajectory of child poverty in the community, and the data did show a decrease of 0.7 percent. But he said that’s not enough.

Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens said the city needs to focus on getting community members prepared for better paying jobs and connecting with employers in the community. She said “poverty” is a financial definition, but it operates like a virus.

“And that virus manifests itself in housing stability,” Owens said. “It manifests itself in the inability of people to feed their families. It manifests itself in ways that we see all over this community, but the root of it is financial, so we are going to continue to strive to address that.”

One way city officials hope to create more financial stability is through programs like Syracuse Build, which helps train people, so they have the skillsets to launch careers.
Tags
Ben WalshCity of SyracuseRegional Newschild poverty
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain