We resist change and surprises—but shock can shift our lives for the better

Published December 13, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST
TED Radio Hour: Shock Value
drakuliren
/
Getty Images/iStockphoto
TED Radio Hour: Shock Value

Being jolted out of the everyday can be a good thing. From an elaborate farce, to benign naughtiness, to a life-altering event—this hour, TED speakers explain the productive side of the provocative.

Guests include bird truther Peter McIndoe, psychologist Paul Bloom and cognitive scientist Maya Shankar.

Original broadcast date: December 8, 2023

This episode was produced by Katie Monteleone, James Delahoussaye and Harsha Nahata. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Rachel Faulkner White, Matthew Cloutier and Fiona Geiran. Our audio engineers were Gilly Moon and Patrick Murray.

