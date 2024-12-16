Crucible Industries may close doors in new year

Crucible Industries, a steelmaking plant in the town of Geddes just outside Syracuse may be closing its doors for good in the new year. Local officials say they are still waiting to hear more details.

Town of Geddes Supervisor Susan LaFex said she received a letter last week informing her that Crucible Industries would plan to shut its doors in early March if they are not able to sell the business before then. LaFex said the plant's closure could have a devastating effect on the community.

"It's really quite an impact here in the town of Geddes, losing an industry that has supported our families and supported so many of our workers for so many years, so that's a huge impact," LaFex said. "Of course there's a revenue impact in terms of losing this kind of business in the town of Geddes, but the most important and what we're thinking about right now is just that our hearts go out to the 158 workers that during this time of year are looking at losing their jobs."

LaFex said while local officials may have known about some economic struggles at the plant, this announcement came as a surprise. She said she's working with other local leaders to try and get more context.

"I've reached out to our county executive, I've reached out to our state legislators hoping that we can make some kind of contact with Crucible, see if there is anything we can do or at the very least understand what is going on," LaFex said.

LaFex said , so far, she has been unable to contact anyone at Crucible.