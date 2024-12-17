Big tech companies hope nuclear power can solve their energy problems. Will it?

Artificial intelligence uses a lot of power.

Some of the next generation data centers may use as much power as one million U.S. households.

Tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta hope nuclear power will offer a climate solution for this massive energy use. Nuclear power plants can deliver hundreds of megawatts of power without producing greenhouse gas emissions.

But while Silicon Valley tends to "move fast and break things," nuclear power has a reputation for moving slowly. That's because in the nuclear energy field, "breaking things" can mean catastrophic damage. That makes some long-time watchers of the nuclear industry skeptical that it's the right investment for big tech companies to make.

Read more of science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel's reporting here.

Interested in more stories about the future of energy? Email us at shortwave@npr.org. We'd love to hear from you!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by our showrunner, Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts and James Willets was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR