Can Trump turn promises into policy?

Donald Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States in just over a month.

Throughout his campaign, Trump laid out a list. Things he plans to accomplish in a second term — some on day one. They include: closing the border...imposing tariffs... and ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump also campaigned on bringing down food prices...in fact, he told NBC's Kristen Welker, it's the reason he won.

President-elect Trump has a long to-do list for his first days in office. How much of it can he actually get done? A lot, says senior Trump advisor Jason Miller.

