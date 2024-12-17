Inheriting Presents: "Willie, Shig, and a Bird Named Maggie" by StoryCorps

This week, we bring you a special bonus episode from our friends at the podcast StoryCorps.

Willie Ito and Shigeru "Shig" Yabu, childhood best friends, remember being sent to separate Japanese Internment camps as kids, and how they came together to tell their story decades later.

