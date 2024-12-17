© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Inheriting Presents: "Willie, Shig, and a Bird Named Maggie" by StoryCorps

Published December 17, 2024 at 8:48 AM EST
NPR
This week, we bring you a special bonus episode from our friends at the podcast StoryCorps.

Willie Ito and Shigeru "Shig" Yabu, childhood best friends, remember being sent to separate Japanese Internment camps as kids, and how they came together to tell their story decades later.

Stay connected with us! Email us at inheriting@laiststudios.com to share your questions, feelings, and even your story.

Inheriting is entirely funded by supporters like you. If you want to hear future seasons, go to LAist.com/Inheriting and click on the orange box to donate.

