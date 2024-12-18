© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
How Germany's turning a mining pit into its largest artificial lake

By Willa Rubin,
Emily KwongRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:10 AM EST
Cottbuser Ostsee lake, once the site of a mining pit, is set to be the largest artificial lake in Germany once its completed.
Willa Rubin
/
NPR
Cottbuser Ostsee lake, once the site of a mining pit, is set to be the largest artificial lake in Germany once its completed.

Old mines leave behind a a pressing problem: Huge holes that make the landscape look like a chunk of swiss cheese. But in Germany, some scientists and city planners are turning these holes into lakes.

The largest one will be the biggest artificial lake in Germany when it's done, with a shoreline of 26 kilometers or about 16 miles all around.

But it's not as easy as simply filling the holes with water. It takes a LOT of research to get this science right.

Interested in more environmental stories? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and edited by showrunner Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

