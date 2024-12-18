No matter how hard we try to catch all of the amazing music being made over the year, we miss things.

Most of it has to do with the fact that I often repeat: there is an astounding amount of creative expression that gets lumped under the outdated term "Latin music."

So we do what we can to share as much as we can during our New Music episodes, but some things fall between the cracks. So, we saved this week to look at a few 2024 projects that we wished we'd shared earlier.

Music We Missed in 2024

Sanje, "Buen Fantasma" (from De Repente Otra Vez )

) David Lindes, "Te Vengo A Perdonar" (from Peace With A Lion )

) Yung Dupe X Kimmø X PUGSPUGSPUGS, "Nube Negra" (from Políticamente Correcto )

) Benjamin Walker, "Libre" (from LIBRE )

) Lhasa de Sela et Yves Desrosiers, "El Cosechero" (from First Recordings )

) Dom La Nena, "Pierre et les fleurs" (from LA VIE DE MA MÈRE)

