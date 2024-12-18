© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Music We Missed in 2024

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST
No matter how hard we try to catch all of the amazing music being made over the year, we miss things.

Most of it has to do with the fact that I often repeat: there is an astounding amount of creative expression that gets lumped under the outdated term "Latin music."

So we do what we can to share as much as we can during our New Music episodes, but some things fall between the cracks. So, we saved this week to look at a few 2024 projects that we wished we'd shared earlier.

  • Sanje, "Buen Fantasma" (from De Repente Otra Vez)
  • David Lindes, "Te Vengo A Perdonar" (from Peace With A Lion)
  • Yung Dupe X Kimmø X PUGSPUGSPUGS, "Nube Negra" (from Políticamente Correcto)
  • Benjamin Walker, "Libre" (from LIBRE)
  • Lhasa de Sela et Yves Desrosiers, "El Cosechero" (from First Recordings)
  • Dom La Nena, "Pierre et les fleurs" (from LA VIE DE MA MÈRE)

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
