Five Fingers Crush The Land from NPR's Throughline

As NPR correspondent Emily Feng reported in our three-part series "The Black Gate," hundreds of thousands of Uyghur people have been detained in China. They've been subjected to torture, forced labor, religious restrictions, and even forced sterilization.

In this episode from 2021, our colleagues at the history podcast Throughline explore who the Uyghur people are, their land, their customs, their music and how they've become such a target in China today.

Listen to Embedded wherever you get your podcasts, including NPR App, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, and RSS.

To listen to this series sponsor-free and support NPR, sign up for Embedded+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR