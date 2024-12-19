It's never too late to get fit

How does fitness and movement change across the lifespan?

According to NPR's Allison Aubrey, who covers health and wellness, the official recommendation is to aim for more than 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity. That could be running, walking, biking, swimming, or weightlifting.

We meet a group of active older people, who show it's never too late to find movement and exercise that works for you.

