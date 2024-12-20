© 2024 WRVO Public Media
In 'Mufasa,' every question you never had about 'The Lion King' is answered

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisTre'vell AndersonShamira IbrahimLiz MetzgerLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST
Mufasa (voiced by Braelyn Rankins) in Mufasa: The Lion King.
Disney
Mufasa (voiced by Braelyn Rankins) in Mufasa: The Lion King.

It's been five years since Disney remade its animated classic The Lion King as a photorealistic blockbuster. This leads us to Mufasa: The Lion King, a new prequel telling the story of Mufasa's rise — as well as the origins of his rivalry with Scar. The film was directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) and features new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Tre'vell Anderson
Shamira Ibrahim
Shamira Ibrahim is a Brooklyn-based culture writer by way of Harlem, Canada, and East Africa, who explores identity and cultural production as a critic, reporter, feature/profile writer, and essayist.
Liz Metzger
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
