Luigi Mangione and America's pent up pain

By Gene Demby,
B.A. ParkerCorey Antonio RoseBarton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroXavier Lopez
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST
Jeff Swensen
/
Getty Images News

Luigi Mangione is alleged to have shot and killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and even before he was identified, the reaction to the shooter was far different than other instances of gun violence. Gene Demby talks with The Guardian's Abené Clayton about why Mangione is being praised by some, and why his alleged actions won't do much to fix the healthcare industry.

This conversation was originally broadcast by our play-cousins over at It's Been A Minute.

Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
B.A. Parker
Corey Antonio Rose
Barton Girdwood
Jasmine Romero
Xavier Lopez
Xavier Lopez is a producer for Code Switch. He came to NPR from CNN Audio, where he helped produce shows such as Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and the inaugural season of Tug of War. Prior to that, Lopez worked at NPR member station WHYY in Philadelphia, where he worked on shows such as The Pulse, Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane and the daily news podcast, The Why.