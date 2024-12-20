© 2024 WRVO Public Media
What one founder's past says about AI's future

Published December 20, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST
Westend61
/
Getty Images

To understand AI, you need to hear Mustafa Suleyman's story. From youth hotline founder to DeepMind creator and Microsoft AI chief, his journey explains AI's evolution and his plans for its future.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes Rachel Faulkner, James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran, and Harsha Nahata. Our audio engineers for this episode were Gilly Moon, Tiffany Vera Castro, and Becky Brown.

Copyright 2024 NPR

