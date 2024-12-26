How to cut down on drinking

If you want to drink less or give up alcohol completely, it's natural to feel scared or anxious at first. What do you do at parties? What if people think you're boring? And how can you deal with temptation? Casey Davidson, sobriety coach and host of the Hello Someday podcast has tips for those starting a sobriety journey. And she argues that everyone would benefit from an evaluation of when and how alcohol shows up in their lives.

