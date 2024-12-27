Ranking the best and worst of 2024: Moo Deng, Drake & Crashing Out

To close out 2024, Brittany and friends are running through the best and worst pop culture moments of the past 365 days.

Whether you had the brat summer of your dreams, or spent the year following every jaw-dropping twists in this year's election season, it's time to wind down and reflect on the highs and lows of the year. On this episode of It's Been A Minute, Brittany Luse invites NPR's Weekend Edition host Ayesha Rascoe and Code Switch co-host B.A. Parker to name winners and losers in this year's categories.

This year's awards categories and nominees are:

WORD OF THE YEAR

"Crash Out"

"Cutesy"

"Hawk Tuah"

THE LOUDEST GASP HEARD AROUND THE WORLD

Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay

Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Rap Beef

The response to the Trump assassination attempt

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Life

Willful Ignorance

Dr. Rachel Gunn (AKA Raygun)

BIGGEST FLOP OF THE YEAR

Tesla's CybertrucksDrake

Megalopolis

THE "WHO'S THIS DIVA?" AWARD

The extra special award for the diva you did not know before 2024 but whose name lives rent free in your head now.

Support public media and receive ad-free listening & bonus content by joining NPR+ today: https://plus.npr.org/

Copyright 2024 NPR