Congressional leaders laud Carter's life of service

Congressional leaders praised Jimmy Carter on Sunday, remembering the 39th U.S. president for his dedication to the country and others.

"President Carter's story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. "Because of his work in brokering the Camp David Accords and his advocacy with Habitat for Humanity, the world is a more peaceful place, and more Americans have a place to call home."

Johnson continued, "No one can deny that President Carter led an extraordinary life of service to his country. May he rest in peace."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Carter a "great man, role model and humanitarian." He also said Carter's legacy, life and leadership are "a testament to the power of the American dream."

"President Carter's faith guided him to be a powerful voice for peace everywhere. Whether as a Sunday school teacher, or a champion for human rights on the global stage, President Carter lived out his belief that all people are equal in the eyes of God," Jeffries said. "His life's commitment to humility, kindness and service to others will continue to be a North star for future generations of public servants."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer eulogized the former president as one of the most "most humble and devoted public servants."

"President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity," Schumer wrote in a statement. He also said Carter's faith in Americans, coupled with his belief in kindness and humility, "leave a strong legacy."

"He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others," he said.

Carter lived "a truly American dream" and his commitment and character were "fruits of all-American soil," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

"After every season when life led him to lofty service far from home, he came back home again, determined to plow his unique experiences and influence into helping others; into building and teaching and volunteering; into further enriching the same rich soil that had made his own life possible," McConnell said in a statement. "President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable."

Copyright 2024 NPR