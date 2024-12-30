© 2025 WRVO Public Media
National Day of Mourning planned for Jan. 9

By Patrick Wood
Published December 30, 2024 at 8:51 AM EST
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter together in 1966.

Jimmy Carter will be honored with a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9, President Biden says, and will receive a state funeral before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga. — buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, beside a willow tree.

Carter entered hospice care in February 2023. He and Rosalynn celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in 2023, a few months before she died at the age of 96.

Carter's wishes were to be buried next to Rosalynn in his hometown of Plains.

Patrick Wood
Patrick Wood is the digital lead for All Things Considered. Previously, he was a reporter and editor at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.