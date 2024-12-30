National Day of Mourning planned for Jan. 9

Jimmy Carter will be honored with a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9, President Biden says, and will receive a state funeral before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga. — buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, beside a willow tree.

Carter entered hospice care in February 2023. He and Rosalynn celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in 2023, a few months before she died at the age of 96.

Carter's wishes were to be buried next to Rosalynn in his hometown of Plains.

