These parrots once roamed the American Southwest. Scientists are trying to help them

By Rachel Carlson,
Regina G. BarberHannah ChinnRebecca Ramirez
Published December 30, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST
The thick-billed parrot, the only living parrot species native to the U.S., once roamed from the American Southwest all the way south to Venezuela. Now, the only wild population remaining lives high in the pine forests of Mexico's Sierra Madre.
Emily Senninger
/
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Thick-billed parrots are adorable green birds with specks of red and orange with calls that sound like laughter. They're the only surviving parrot species native to the United States — and they used to roam from Texas and Arizona all the way down into Venezuela.

Forest fires, deforestation and parrot smuggling have reduced their population drastically in the last century.

The species is now classified as endangered. The only wild population of thick-billed parrots lives in Mexico's Sierra Madre mountains, high up in old growth pine forests.

But this year, there was good news: A census of the thick-billed parrot population in the Sierra Madre showed an increase of 10% over a span of 12 years. The birds are doing better.

So how did the thick-billed parrot survive?

For years, conservation organizations like OVIS (Organización Vida Silvestre) and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance have been collaborating on a multi-faceted conservation project to save these birds. Short Wave host Regina G. Barber and producer Rachel Carlson dive into the details of that project — and how tiny "bird backpacks" are helping to make it all happen.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
