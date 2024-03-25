© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Watertown preps for surge of eclipse watchers

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:39 AM EDT
FILE - The progression of a total solar eclipse is seen in a multiple exposure photograph taken in 5-minute intervals, with the moon passing in front of the sun above Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Phnom Penh, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1995. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Richard Vogel
/
AP
FILE - The progression of a total solar eclipse is seen in a multiple exposure photograph taken in 5-minute intervals, with the moon passing in front of the sun above Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Phnom Penh, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1995. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Watertown is preparing for its population to possibly triple next month, as the path of totality for the solar eclipse sweeps right through the city on April 8.

City officials say they’re getting ready for an influx of about 150,000 people for the event.

Police chief Charles Donoghue said a coordinated effort is in place, so people can enjoy the eclipse safely. He said patience is going to be the word of the day.

“We’re not real sure what to expect, but we are pretty sure from listening to folks that have been to these total solar eclipses around the country that we’re not going to believe what we’re going to see,” said Donoghue.

Watertown’s flagship event that day will be the “Total Eclipse of the Park,” including entertainment, vendors, and a countdown to the big moment at Thompson Park. The only way to get into the park will be by bus or by foot to decrease the risk of accidents.

Watertown City Hall, Flower Memorial Library, and the ice arena will be closed that day.

Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman said heavy traffic in the city is his number one concern.

“(Do) anything that you can do to avoid having to be out and about that day,” Timerman said. “For example, shopping, getting gas, running errands, if you can avoid doing that, we would definitely advise you to do that on previous days.”

Timerman also reminds everyone to be dressed appropriately for the weather and leave plenty of extra time.

“Just make sure you’re where you want to be, whether that’s at home, whether that’s at our viewing event at the park, or anywhere else. Just make sure you’re where you want to be in time, and be patient,” he said.

In addition to the challenges, Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce is also stressing the opportunities that will come with an influx of people. She said visitors from as far away as Europe and South America have registered, and she’s asking local businesses to be ready.

“Think about whether you would need extra food or beverages and staff if you’re a business that sells food and drink, and on the note of staff, be sure to educate those who work for you about what is going on, so they can answer questions from visitors and customers,” Pierce said.

Pierce said she’s hopeful visitors will enjoy their time in Watertown and want to plan another trip.

For more information about Watertown’s eclipse events, clickhere.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
