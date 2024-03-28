Hannibal Library to collect data in NASA eclipse project

One central New York library will have the chance to participate in NASA research during the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8.

Shelly Stanton, director of the Hannibal Free Library, said the upcoming solar eclipse is an exciting one.

“I am fascinated with eclipses, I always have been,” Stanton said.

This year, she and her Hannibal Free Library colleagues will be able to participate in eclipse research in the NASA “Eclipse Soundscapes Project.” The project aims to study how animals and insects are affected by solar eclipses by collecting audio recordings in natural locations.

For five days, an audio recorder will record wildlife sounds from behind the Hannibal Library. Once the recording period is over, Stanton will send the audio to NASA for them to study. She said it is an honor to contribute.

“I am kind of at a loss for words when I talk about how I really feel about it, but it means so much to me to be able to take part of this and to be something that’s going all across the UNited States,” Stanton.

Hannibal Free Library is one of 500 locations collecting data in the line of totality, something Stanton said is remarkable.

“I am so honored, because it’s not just people from New York of the 500, it’s people from all across the United States,” Stanton said.

Aside from the research project, Hannibal Free Library will have ongoing eclipse programming on April 8 including an eclipse watch party and craft making.