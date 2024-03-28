© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Hannibal Library to collect data in NASA eclipse project

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

One central New York library will have the chance to participate in NASA research during the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8.

Shelly Stanton, director of the Hannibal Free Library, said the upcoming solar eclipse is an exciting one.

“I am fascinated with eclipses, I always have been,” Stanton said.

This year, she and her Hannibal Free Library colleagues will be able to participate in eclipse research in the NASA “Eclipse Soundscapes Project.” The project aims to study how animals and insects are affected by solar eclipses by collecting audio recordings in natural locations.

For five days, an audio recorder will record wildlife sounds from behind the Hannibal Library. Once the recording period is over, Stanton will send the audio to NASA for them to study. She said it is an honor to contribute.

“I am kind of at a loss for words when I talk about how I really feel about it, but it means so much to me to be able to take part of this and to be something that’s going all across the UNited States,” Stanton.

Hannibal Free Library is one of 500 locations collecting data in the line of totality, something Stanton said is remarkable.

“I am so honored, because it’s not just people from New York of the 500, it’s people from all across the United States,” Stanton said.

Aside from the research project, Hannibal Free Library will have ongoing eclipse programming on April 8 including an eclipse watch party and craft making.
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly