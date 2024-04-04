© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What if it's cloudy in central and northern New York on eclipse day?

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
Planetarium Director Mark Percy leads a lesson at the Williamsville North High School planetarium in Williamsville, N.Y., on March 18, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming total solar eclipse. Teachers in or near the path of totality say they have worked to come up with educational and engaging lessons for the rare event. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Carolyn Thompson
/
AP
Planetarium Director Mark Percy leads a lesson at the Williamsville North High School planetarium in Williamsville, N.Y., on March 18, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming total solar eclipse. Teachers in or near the path of totality say they have worked to come up with educational and engaging lessons for the rare event. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

How will our eclipse experience be affected if Monday is a cloudy day?

Scott Steiger, a meterology professor at SUNY Oswego, said the Syracuse area has a greater than 50% chance of sunshine on eclipse day. He notes that there is a chance we see cirrus clouds, high level more transparent clouds, but he said even if there are some clouds we'll be able to see the eclipse.

"You'll still be able to see the disk," Steiger said. "Wearing your glasses, you still be able to see the sun disk getting covered by the moon, and then, when it is a total eclipse, you'll be able to see that the the sun is covered by the moon as long as the clouds are transparent."

Steiger said said does not anticipate there being cumulus clouds, the lower and thicker clouds, on Monday. He said there'll be some other changes in weather during the eclipse like a drop in temperature.

"You'll notice probably the wind will weaken during the afternoon," Steiger said. "Because a lot of times what happens during the day is you get these thermals forming as the ground heats up and that can bring down stronger winds to the ground and make it windier. Well, once the eclipse happens, the sun is, there's less heating of the ground, so those thermals weaken, and that means the background wind might weaken as well, as the eclipse is developing."
Tags
2024 Total Solar Eclipse Regional News2024 eclipse
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch