See photos and live video as the total solar eclipse arrives in central New York

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
Groups of tourists streamed into Niagara Falls State Park to view the solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

The big day is finally here! Over a million people were expected in New York to watch today's total solar eclipse. Unfortunately, we have clouds over the area, but there is still hope the clouds will break enough so the eclipse can be seen.

The eclipse begins at around 2:09 p.m. (give or take a minute depending on your location). If you're in the path of totality, darkness begins at around 3:21 p.m. and will last anywhere from a few seconds to more that 3 minutes and 30 seconds, again depending on your location.

If you can't see the eclipse, you have plenty of options to view it online. We've included a few of them below. The first is NPR's live video feed beginning at 2 p.m.. The second is a live feed from NASA which is following the eclipse along the path of totality. Finally, we have a live feed from the Rice Creek Observatory in Oswego, which will be watching the eclipse through a series of telescopes. We'll also be adding pictures from reporters around central New York.
2024 Total Solar Eclipse 2024 CNY Eclipse2024 eclipseRegional News
