See photos and live video as the total solar eclipse arrives in central New York

The big day is finally here! Over a million people were expected in New York to watch today's total solar eclipse. Unfortunately, we have clouds over the area, but there is still hope the clouds will break enough so the eclipse can be seen.

Thick mid and high clouds will slowly clear from southwest to northeast. But will it occur in time for Buffalo and Rochester? It will be a close call. More than likely just some breaks in the cloud shield. For the North Country high clouds will continue to spread northeast. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/SP7ViBTkx5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 8, 2024

The eclipse begins at around 2:09 p.m. (give or take a minute depending on your location). If you're in the path of totality, darkness begins at around 3:21 p.m. and will last anywhere from a few seconds to more that 3 minutes and 30 seconds, again depending on your location.

If you can't see the eclipse, you have plenty of options to view it online. We've included a few of them below. The first is NPR's live video feed beginning at 2 p.m.. The second is a live feed from NASA which is following the eclipse along the path of totality. Finally, we have a live feed from the Rice Creek Observatory in Oswego, which will be watching the eclipse through a series of telescopes. We'll also be adding pictures from reporters around central New York.