2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Latest coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse
Counties in New York State within the solar eclipse's path of totality will offer events to celebrate the cosmic phenomenon.
On April 8, the sun will pull another disappearing act across parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada, turning day into night for as much as 4 minutes, 28 seconds.
Lots of urban areas will be either in or adjacent to the path of totality for the eclipse on April 8. Experts advise getting into this path, as even a 99% partial eclipse is nothing like a total one.
National organizations like NASA are taking notice of SUNY Oswego's strong science programs ahead of next month's total solar eclipse.
Groups that offer hiking resources are advising people to stay off the Adirondack High Peaks during April's eclipse unless they are expert winter hikers.