Heavy lake effect snow to impact parts of CNY this weekend

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for much of central and northern New York through Sunday afternoon, and some areas could get up to two feet of snow. Emergency service agencies across the counties are beginning to prepare.

Terry Bennett, the emergency services program coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, said weather events like the one expected over this weekend leave local agencies on high alert.

"During this storm, we're monitoring it very closely. keeping close tabs on the, call volume for the Oswego County 911 center, which is a separate agency from ours, as well as the county fire coordinator's office, the, emergency medical services community, which, is connected to us through our emergency medical services, our EMS coordinator, emergency medical services coordinator," Bennett said. "We also work very closely with the county highway department and other agencies."

Bennett said with the potential for high winds, the agency is staying in close contact with National Grid to monitor power outages. She said residents should stay prepared by watching for weather updates and forecasts and exercising caution when planning on traveling.

"For this kind of storm, people should just stay aware of the conditions around them," Bennett said. "Pay attention."

Bennett recommends having a car emergency kit, complete with snacks, a blanket and a small shovel, as well as a family emergency kit, with a flashlight, batteries, non-perishable food items and other essentials, ready to go.

