(dot) Gov: The Future Of Our Federal Agencies

President-elect Donald Trump says federal workers' jobs are on the chopping block under his incoming administration, citing waste and promising to "dismantle government bureaucracy."

The more than 2 million government workers across the country – at least 80 percent of whom are located outside DC – do critical work that keeps all facets of U.S. life running.

While the president-elect's rhetoric is concerning for them, problems with the upkeep and setup of our federal agencies do persist.

We launch our new series, dot Gov, with a look at the past, present and future of the federal workforce, and what's at stake for all Americans as these workers face changes under a new administration.

