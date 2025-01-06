Elon Musk wades into European politics

Billionaire Elon Musk begins 2025 as one of the most influential people in the United States.

He's developed a close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, and has been advising the incoming administration on policy and staffing. And Musk is now increasingly weighing in on European politics as well.

Host Scott Detrow speaks with reporter Rebecca Collard about Musk wading into European politics.

