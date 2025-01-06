ICYMI: Journalist Kate Woodsome Reflects On Her Life After January 6

Four years ago on Jan. 6, journalist Kate Woodsome was at the U.S. Capitol. She was calm as a small group surrounded her, shouting. What happened next reverberated around the country for years to come.

The storming of the Capitol was a historic moment for the United States. But it was also a crucial turning point in the life of that Washington Post reporter at the center of the vitriol.

In the four years since, she's made major changes in her professional and personal life. She's also shifted her thinking about our divided nation.

Woodsome joins us to to reflect on what happened that day and what it meant for her relationships, her work, and her country.

To read more of Kate Woodsome's work, check out the Invisible Threads newsletter.

