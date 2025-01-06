© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICYMI: Journalist Kate Woodsome Reflects On Her Life After January 6

Published January 6, 2025 at 4:09 PM EST
New York Police Department and US Capitol Police officers are seen near the US Capitol building through security fencing on the National Mall ahead of the January 6th certification of the 2024 Presidential Election in Congress in Washington, DC.
ALLISON ROBBERT
/
AFP via Getty Images
New York Police Department and US Capitol Police officers are seen near the US Capitol building through security fencing on the National Mall ahead of the January 6th certification of the 2024 Presidential Election in Congress in Washington, DC.

Four years ago on Jan. 6, journalist Kate Woodsome was at the U.S. Capitol. She was calm as a small group surrounded her, shouting. What happened next reverberated around the country for years to come.

The storming of the Capitol was a historic moment for the United States. But it was also a crucial turning point in the life of that Washington Post reporter at the center of the vitriol.

In the four years since, she's made major changes in her professional and personal life. She's also shifted her thinking about our divided nation.

Woodsome joins us to to reflect on what happened that day and what it meant for her relationships, her work, and her country.

To read more of Kate Woodsome's work, check out the Invisible Threads newsletter.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts