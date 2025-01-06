© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The water mystery unfolding in the western U.S.

By Zachary Ziegler,
Darian WoodsCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:43 AM EST
A Fondomonte alfalfa farm in Vicksburg, Arizona
Caitlin O'Hara
/
Getty Imag
A Fondomonte alfalfa farm in Vicksburg, Arizona

There's a rural area in Arizona with massive groundwater basins underneath the earth. Water should be plentiful there, but wells are running dry. Today on the show, what's behind the water issues in rural Arizona?

Related episodes:
Why Midwest crop farmers are having a logistics problem (Apple / Spotify)
Why the US government is buying more apples than ever (Apple / Spotify)

Zachary Ziegler
Darian Woods
Cooper Katz McKim
Kate Concannon
