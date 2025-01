Tim got a free used car from his mother but the ac doesn't work and Click and Clack told him to send Ma the repair bill. And boy is Tim's mom not happy about that. A particularly fraught 'Stump the Chumps' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Copyright 2025 NPR