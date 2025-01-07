(dot) Gov: National Defense, Veterans, And The Federal Workers Responsible For Both

Few Americans familiar with the federal government are unaware of the Department of Defense. The DOD is one of our largest agencies with a budget of $2 trillion dollars. That's roughly 16 percent of the entire federal budget.

And few veterans are unaware of the Department of Veterans Affairs, also called the VA. It facilitates programs that benefit those who've served in the armed forces and their families.

But who's watching over that trillion-dollar defense budget? And who's making sure those programs that help veterans are working?

For this installment of (dot) Gov, we dive into the federal workers who help make sure the DOD and the VA stay up and running.

