Jimmy Carter's funeral services begin in DC. And, photos from the major winter storm

Today's top stories

The remains of former President Jimmy Carter are set to arrive in Washington, D.C., today. He will be honored with a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state. The public will be able to pay their respects until Thursday morning. Afterward, his remains will travel to Washington National Cathedral for his National Funeral Service. Watch today's funeral events here and tune in at 4 p.m. ET for NPR's live special coverage.

Brynn Anderson / Pool AP / Pool AP A military body bearer team carries the casket of former President Jimmy Carter into the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum to lie in repose in Atlanta, Ga.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, ending nearly a decade in power. He faced mounting pressure from across the country, including from members of his own party, to step down due to his handling of the economy, immigration, and other issues. Trudeau stated that he will no longer lead the Liberal Party but will remain in office until a successor is selected.

🎧 NPR's Jackie Northam tells Up First that Trudeau likely wanted to get ahead of a no-confidence vote he would likely lose. Though he won a landslide victory during his first term, the honeymoon period ended within a few years as he faced scandals and resignations in his cabinet. He received good marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Canada never rebounded.

The Biden administration has transferred 11 Yemeni detainees from the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, to Oman. The detainees, all men, were captured in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks and had been held at Guantánamo Bay for over two decades without being charged or put on trial. Their release leaves 15 prisoners at the location, cutting the number of inmates in half. The inmates' release is part of Biden's final push to try to close the detention facility before leaving office.

🎧 The men were approved for transfer after national security officials said they weren't dangerous enough to be held, according to NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer. However, they remained incarcerated due to diplomatic and political challenges, including finding countries willing to accept them. Oman agreed to take them, provide them with jobs and housing, and offer security monitoring. The Guantánamo facility faced criticism as a human rights issue and for its high cost of an estimated $15 million per prisoner each year. President-elect Donald Trump previously vowed to keep the facility open.

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously yesterday to join an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform its police department. The deal is intended to address decades of discriminatory policing. The decision comes in the wake of George Floyd's murder nearly five years ago, which resulted in protests around the country and the world.

🎧 The Justice Department found a pattern of racial discrimination and excessive use of force in the Minneapolis Police Department, particularly against Black and Native people, says Estelle Timar-Wilcox of NPR network station Minnesota Public Radio. The department will draft a new use-of-force policy banning chokeholds and neck restraints and limiting the use of pepper spray. Investigations against officers will now continue even if they quit or retire. Advocates hope a federal judge signs off on the agreement before Trump takes office because his last administration opposed using consent decrees.

Deep dive

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images Europe After a record-setting 2024, many analysts believe bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could see another big surge this year.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been on a wild ride lately. Bitcoin is becoming more mainstream after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved investment funds early last year that track the price of the currency. Analysts believe forms of crypto could see a game-changing year in 2025. Here are the key things to watch:

➡️ A recent survey showed several experts predict bitcoin to hit $200,000 this year. It hit above $100,000 for the first time last month.

bitcoin to hit $200,000 this year. It hit above $100,000 for the first time last month. ➡️ Trump promised during his 2024 campaign to turn the U.S. into the "crypto capital of the planet."

during his 2024 campaign to turn the U.S. into the "crypto capital of the planet." ➡️ He also promised that the nation would start a "strategic national stockpile" made of bitcoin.

a "strategic national stockpile" made of bitcoin. ➡️ The crypto industry and some lawmakers want a strategic bitcoin reserve started, which would allow the government to actively buy and sell bitcoin as part of how it manages its resources.

Picture show

Joshua A. Bickel / AP / AP Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati.

A powerful winter storm is plowing through parts of the central and eastern U.S. Several states are under winter storm warnings. The storm's significant snow, freezing rain and ice, blustery winds and frigid temperatures have caused havoc across multiple states. Since it hit, at least four people have died, dozens have been injured, thousands of cars have been stranded along the highways and nearly a quarter of a million customers across a few states have lost power. See photos of the impact of the winter storm.

➡️ Two giant pandas at the National Zoo in D.C. took advantage of the snowfall. Here's a look at their playtime.

3 things to know before you go

Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view of the Pentagon on Dec. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

The Pentagon has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit involving about 35,000 LGBTQ+ veterans, which will help them obtain benefits such as health care and disability. Health officials say a person in Louisiana has died after contracting bird flu, marking the first reported death of a human in the U.S. from the virus. President Biden has issued an executive order blocking oil drilling in more than 625 million acres of U.S. ocean. It's the largest region a president has protected using this authority, but the incoming Trump administration is expected to challenge it.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

