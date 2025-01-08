(dot) Gov: Health and Human Services, The Federal Workforce, And RFK Jr.

The Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for protecting the health of all Americans.

It administers insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid, approves food and drug products through the FDA, and oversees vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases through the CDC.

As the largest civilian agency in the government, HHS employs more than 80,000 federal workers. But it's also an agency that could face significant changes under the incoming Trump administration.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal anti-vaccine activist, will head HHS if confirmed in the Senate. And President-elect Trump has promised to "dismantle government bureaucracy" by slashing the federal workforce.

For this installment of our (dot) Gov series, we discuss what the move means for the work HHS employees.

