Is The Squad dead? Cori Bush on the future of progressive politics

By Brittany Luse,
Barton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroCorey Antonio Rose
Published January 8, 2025 at 9:08 AM EST
What do progressive politics look like in 2025?
Joe Raedle/Drew Angerer/Allison Robbert/Valerie Plesch/Getty Images
What do progressive politics look like in 2025?

Five years ago progressive Democrats seemed to be on the rise. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had just ousted a moderate Democrat, and Senator Bernie Sanders looked like he could win the party's nomination. Now, two members of the progressive group known as "The Squad" have lost their re-election bids.

This week, Brittany sits down with one of them, former congressional representative, Cori Bush of Missouri. They get into what the progressive politics are in 2025 and what the future holds for Democrats and identity politics.

Brittany Luse
