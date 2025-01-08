Wild weather spreads across the U.S.

In Washington, D.C., the federal government is closed – as are most of the schools in the area. That's because the first major snow storm in about three years barreled in Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Southern U.S. is preparing for another storm that could paralyze parts of Texas, Arkansas and Northern Louisiana.

And Southern California is preparing for "life threatening, destructive gusts" driving wildfires.

That's a lot of wild weather...so what's going on?

