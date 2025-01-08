© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wild weather spreads across the U.S.

Published January 8, 2025 at 9:09 AM EST
Crews work before dawn to clear snow East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol as a winter storm slams into the nation's capital this week.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Crews work before dawn to clear snow East Front Plaza of the U.S. Capitol as a winter storm slams into the nation's capital this week.

In Washington, D.C., the federal government is closed – as are most of the schools in the area. That's because the first major snow storm in about three years barreled in Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Southern U.S. is preparing for another storm that could paralyze parts of Texas, Arkansas and Northern Louisiana.

And Southern California is preparing for "life threatening, destructive gusts" driving wildfires.

That's a lot of wild weather...so what's going on?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org

Email us at considerthis@npr.org

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts