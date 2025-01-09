Celebrating President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the longest-living president of the United States, died in late December. He was 100. Carter served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981.

In October, 1A marked Carter's centenary birthday, looking back at his political career and post-presidential work. We heard from many of you wishing him a happy birthday and sharing stories about meeting Jimmy Carter in person.

Carter was also guest on 1A in 2018 to talk about his book, "Faith: A Journey for All." A devout evangelical Christian, he spoke at length about his religious values. He also spoke about the importance of faith to all people, including those who don't identify as religious.

His funeral took place today in Washington D.C. President Joe Biden declared this Thursday a national day of mourning. As part of the celebration of President Carter's life, we remember his legacy.

