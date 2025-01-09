Officials warn carbon monoxide leaks can pose serious threats to residents

A carbon monoxide leak at a Syracuse city school building this week puts a spotlight on the dangers of this odorless, colorless gas. Although it’s an issue firefighters deal with all year round, it’s most common this time of year.

There were 273 calls related to carbon monoxide issues in the city of Syracuse in 2024, according to Fire Department spokesman Captain Philip Vogt. He said because carbon monoxide fumes seep from gas-powered appliances, there’s a source in almost everyone’s home.

"So a gas furnace, a gas stove, a gas water heater, a portable kerosene or propane heater, anything that uses a flame for the purpose of the appliance," Vogt said.

Vogt said the trouble comes when an appliance is poorly ventilated or doesn’t work properly. This time of year, when homes are buttoned up against the cold, poorly installed furnaces or heaters can create deadly amounts of gas buildup. Then there’s the issue of blocked ventilation because of snow.

"You get a snow bank that piles up from shoveling the snow or if you're plowing the snow or just the wind creates a snow drift now against the side of your house and it piles it up and it blocks that exhaust vent," Vogt said. "The carbon monoxide and the exhaust from that appliance is going to hit the snow and then start backing up into wherever the appliance is."

Dr. Vincent Calleo, medical director for the Upstate New York Poison Center, said carbon monoxide poisoning starts with general symptoms, headaches, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting. Continued exposure to the odorless gas can lead to confusion, drowsiness and loss of consciousness. That’s why a working carbon monoxide detector can save lives.

"One of the big reasons why we always like to remind people, having multiple carbon monoxide detectors that are frequently checked at home truly can be a life-saving thing," Calleo said. "Because if you're able to detect it early, you can get yourself and your family members to safety before you start to have any of those effects from it."