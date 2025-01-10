How the Santa Ana winds helped fuel the Los Angeles wildfires

Over 29,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area are on fire right now. The fires emerged after the Santa Ana winds swept into the Los Angeles area Tuesday. The largest is the Palisades fire, which is quickly burning through the Pacific Palisades and Malibu communities. It's one of four ongoing critical fires — only one of which is partially contained. Ahead of the windy week, a Red Flag Warning was issued for an increased fire risk due to the strong winds, low humidity and higher temperature. Today, we dig into the Santa Ana winds: What they are and how they combined with other factors to create conditions for the most destructive fire in Los Angeles' history.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and edited by our showrunner, Rebecca Ramirez. Rebecca Ramirez checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

