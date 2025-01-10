Jeff Hiller on 'Somebody Somewhere'

Jeff Hiller is an actor and comedian. Alongside Bridget Everett he stars in the HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere. The series just wrapped its third and final season.

The show takes place in Manhattan, Kansas – the "Little Apple" of the Midwest. It centers around two friends Sam and Joel. They're portrayed by Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller respectively.

They have both lived in Manhattan basically their whole lives. And they also don't totally feel at home there. Sam dreams of singing for a living. Joel runs a sort queer friendly cabaret out of the multipurpose room at the church.

On Somebody Somewhere they just sort of work through that stuff. It's a quiet , grounded and beautiful show. One of our favorites here at Bullseye.

Hiller joins us on Bullseye to talk about Somebody Somewhere. We also get into his time as a teacher and performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in New York. He talks about what he learned there, what he loved about it and what frustrated him most about the experience.

